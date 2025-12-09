Previous
Christmas Card Day by spanishliz
Christmas Card Day

I need to get working on making some cards quite soon. Happily I have a brand new kit to help with that.

I'm also using this for my get pushed challenge from April @aecasey, who asked me to do a holiday flat lay.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Liz Milne

spanishliz
Does this work, April? @aecasey
Corinne C ace
I'm looking forward to seeing your creation
December 9th, 2025  
April ace
That works ... looks like fun.
December 9th, 2025  
