Previous
Photo 1551
Christmas Card Day
I need to get working on making some cards quite soon. Happily I have a brand new kit to help with that.
I'm also using this for my get pushed challenge from April
@aecasey
, who asked me to do a holiday flat lay.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
3
0
Liz Milne
ace
Does this work, April?
@aecasey
December 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
I'm looking forward to seeing your creation
December 9th, 2025
April
ace
That works ... looks like fun.
December 9th, 2025
