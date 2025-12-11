Previous
App Day by spanishliz
Photo 1553

App Day

I have used three apps to create something to use both for this "day" and for the five plus two "so fake" prompt.

All four panels are the same photo, in different stages of being put through the apps. Top left is original, top right some Snapseed faffing, bottom right is the second one played with in Tinyplanet. Finally, bottom left is the previous pic given the "mosaic girl" treatment in Style-Transfer. I like the two on the bottom best!

(Of course I used a fourth app - Collageable - to make the collage!)
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
425% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact