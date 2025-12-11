App Day

I have used three apps to create something to use both for this "day" and for the five plus two "so fake" prompt.



All four panels are the same photo, in different stages of being put through the apps. Top left is original, top right some Snapseed faffing, bottom right is the second one played with in Tinyplanet. Finally, bottom left is the previous pic given the "mosaic girl" treatment in Style-Transfer. I like the two on the bottom best!



(Of course I used a fourth app - Collageable - to make the collage!)