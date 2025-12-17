Sign up
Previous
Photo 1559
Wright Brothers Day
This is a scaled down replica Nieuport 17 from a decade or so after the Wright Brothers first flight. It’s in a hangar on an old air base near here that has some pretty interesting displays. Went there for my birthday treat this year.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
0
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7639
photos
55
followers
75
following
427% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th August 2025 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
airplane
,
aeroplane
,
edah25-12
