Wright Brothers Day by spanishliz
Photo 1559

Wright Brothers Day

This is a scaled down replica Nieuport 17 from a decade or so after the Wright Brothers first flight. It’s in a hangar on an old air base near here that has some pretty interesting displays. Went there for my birthday treat this year.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Liz Milne

Photo Details

