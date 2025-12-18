Sign up
Photo 1560
Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day
This was created using Adobe Firefly, using the entire name of the day (plus cartoon) as the prompt.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Tags
christmas
,
cartoon
,
telephone
,
ai
,
buddy the elf
,
adobe-firefly
,
edah25-12
