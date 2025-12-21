Previous
Humbug Day by spanishliz
Photo 1563

Humbug Day

I’m out of humbug candy and don’t really feel like playing Scrooge and saying “Bah, humbug!” but this Christmas selfie will have to do for the day.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
