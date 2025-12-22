Sign up
Previous
Photo 1564
Date Nut Bread Day
I’m not sure what flavour of bread this is but I seem to have made a lunch using it one day.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th November 2024 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
bread
,
edah25-12
