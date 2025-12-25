Sign up
Photo 1567
Pumpkin Pie Day
I never understood why Christmas is designated pumpkin pie day. We had apple pie and strawberry ice cream. Yum!
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th December 2025 8:19pm
Tags
christmas
,
food
,
pie
,
edah25-12
