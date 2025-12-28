Sign up
Photo 1570
Card Playing Day
Here's my take on "Dogs Playing Cards". Looks like Bernie has a good hand!
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7672
photos
54
followers
75
following
430% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th December 2025 9:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toys
,
cards
,
dogs
,
edah25-12
,
card playing day
Corinne C
ace
Cute
December 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
December 29th, 2025
