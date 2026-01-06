Previous
Cuddle Up Day by spanishliz
Cuddle Up Day

For get pushed this week Mary @mcsiegle asked me to pick a holiday from the edah list and combine it with a photo of my garden visitors. These two look like they would enjoy a cuddle to warm up a bit.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Liz Milne ace
@mcsiegle. How is this one Mary?
January 6th, 2026  
Mary Siegle ace
Whoa, you are so quick! These two are adorable and I’d bet they’d cuddle if they had the opportunity. Brrrrrr! Mission accomplished.
January 7th, 2026  
