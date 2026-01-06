Sign up
Previous
Photo 1579
Cuddle Up Day
For get pushed this week Mary
@mcsiegle
asked me to pick a holiday from the edah list and combine it with a photo of my garden visitors. These two look like they would enjoy a cuddle to warm up a bit.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
squirrel
,
diptych
,
collageable
,
edah26-01
,
get-pushed-701
Liz Milne
ace
@mcsiegle
. How is this one Mary?
January 6th, 2026
Mary Siegle
ace
Whoa, you are so quick! These two are adorable and I’d bet they’d cuddle if they had the opportunity. Brrrrrr! Mission accomplished.
January 7th, 2026
