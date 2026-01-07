Previous
Bobblehead Day by spanishliz
Photo 1580

Bobblehead Day

Mr Pigeon does not seem to be amused! He enjoyed his breakfast, though.

This is another attempt to pair a photo of one of my garden visitors with the holiday of the day, as suggested by Mary Siegle for my get pushed challenge.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Liz Milne

Here's another one for you Mary @mcsiegle featuring a pigeon this time.
January 8th, 2026  
