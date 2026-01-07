Sign up
Previous
Photo 1580
Bobblehead Day
Mr Pigeon does not seem to be amused! He enjoyed his breakfast, though.
This is another attempt to pair a photo of one of my garden visitors with the holiday of the day, as suggested by Mary Siegle for my get pushed challenge.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
7699
photos
54
followers
76
following
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
Tags
bobblehead
,
pigeon
,
edah26-01
,
get-pushed-701
Liz Milne
ace
Here's another one for you Mary
@mcsiegle
featuring a pigeon this time.
January 8th, 2026
