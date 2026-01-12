Sign up
Previous
Photo 1585
Pharmacist's Day
There's a pharmacy there on the left, and I'm sure at least one pharmacist inside it. This is in one of the small towns my sister and I passed through on our way to Owen Sound last autumn, but I'm not sure which one.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Liz Milne
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th September 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pharmacy
,
pharmacist
,
going down the road
,
edah26-01
Mags
ace
Great street capture.
January 13th, 2026
