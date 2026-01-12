Previous
Pharmacist's Day by spanishliz
Photo 1585

Pharmacist's Day

There's a pharmacy there on the left, and I'm sure at least one pharmacist inside it. This is in one of the small towns my sister and I passed through on our way to Owen Sound last autumn, but I'm not sure which one.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Great street capture.
January 13th, 2026  
