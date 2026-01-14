Previous
Kite Day by spanishliz
Photo 1587

Kite Day

Early aircraft were sometimes called "kites" by people, either disparagingly or affectionately. Here's another angle of the biplane replica Nieuport 17 that I posted awhile ago, a potential recipient of that moniker.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
434% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact