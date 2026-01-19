Sign up
Photo 1592
Good Memory Day
On this snowy day, this picture of a flower in my garden, six months ago, is indeed a "good memory"!
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th July 2025 9:08am
Tags
green
,
flower
,
garden
,
rose of sharon
,
edah26-01
,
good memory
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
January 19th, 2026
