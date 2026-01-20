Sign up
Photo 1593
Take a Walk Outdoors Day
Don't let the sunshine fool you! It is cold out! Too cold, in my opinion, to take a walk. Stepping onto my front porch to feed the creatures and snap a photo was plenty!
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7736
photos
54
followers
77
following
436% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th January 2026 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
sunshine
,
cold
,
take a walk
,
edah26-01
