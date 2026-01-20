Previous
Take a Walk Outdoors Day by spanishliz
Photo 1593

Take a Walk Outdoors Day

Don't let the sunshine fool you! It is cold out! Too cold, in my opinion, to take a walk. Stepping onto my front porch to feed the creatures and snap a photo was plenty!
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Liz Milne

