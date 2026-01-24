Sign up
Photo 1597
Compliment Day
Amethyst and Shamrock are exchanging compliments about their bows and sweaters.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
7750
photos
54
followers
77
following
437% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th January 2026 4:36pm
Tags
toy
,
bear
,
compliment
,
edah26-01
Christine Sztukowski
ace
You have a great imagination
January 24th, 2026
