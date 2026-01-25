Previous
Burns Night/A Room of One's Own by spanishliz
Photo 1598

Burns Night/A Room of One's Own

Hamish and Angus have gone off to a room of their own to practice piping in the haggis for Burns Night supper. Now if only I had the haggis!
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact