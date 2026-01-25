Sign up
Photo 1598
Burns Night/A Room of One's Own
Hamish and Angus have gone off to a room of their own to practice piping in the haggis for Burns Night supper. Now if only I had the haggis!
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th January 2026 2:34pm
Tags
toy
,
bear
,
scotland
,
piper
,
burns night
,
edah26-01
,
room of one's own
