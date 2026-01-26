Sign up
Photo 1599
Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day
Some bubble wrap that I keep for packing Christmas ornaments, given the Style Transfer "wave" effect to liven it up a bit.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
bubble wrap
style-transfer
st-wave
edah26-01
Mags
This looks very cool!
January 26th, 2026
