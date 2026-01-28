Sign up
Previous
Photo 1601
Daisy Day/Library Shelfie Day
It's also Lego Day, but I don't have any lego. The daisy is plastic, one of a chain and the bookshelf is part of my home library. Too much snow and too cold to venture out to the public one today!
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
3
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7762
photos
54
followers
77
following
438% complete
View this month »
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
Latest from all albums
1283
1599
1284
1600
2797
2798
1285
1601
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th January 2026 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
library
,
daisy
,
selfie
,
shelfie
,
edah26-01
Mags
ace
And a selfie too!
January 29th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
January 29th, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
You did a great job on the picture!!
January 29th, 2026
