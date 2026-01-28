Previous
Daisy Day/Library Shelfie Day by spanishliz
Daisy Day/Library Shelfie Day

It's also Lego Day, but I don't have any lego. The daisy is plastic, one of a chain and the bookshelf is part of my home library. Too much snow and too cold to venture out to the public one today!
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags
And a selfie too!
January 29th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
January 29th, 2026  
Suzie Townsend
You did a great job on the picture!!
January 29th, 2026  
