Previous
Photo 1602
Puzzle Day
I love crossword puzzles, especially composing them, but also completing them, so when I spotted this stamp in a scrapbooking store I had to have it! I've never actually used it for anything (until now), but I had to have it.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7765
photos
54
followers
77
following
438% complete
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1600
2797
2798
1285
1601
2799
1602
1286
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th January 2026 2:33pm
Tags
stamp
,
puzzle
,
scrapbooking
,
crossword
,
edah26-01
Mags
ace
Nice!
January 29th, 2026
