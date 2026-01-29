Previous
Puzzle Day
Photo 1602

Puzzle Day

I love crossword puzzles, especially composing them, but also completing them, so when I spotted this stamp in a scrapbooking store I had to have it! I've never actually used it for anything (until now), but I had to have it.
29th January 2026

Mags ace
Nice!
January 29th, 2026  
