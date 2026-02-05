Sign up
Photo 1609
Nutella Day
I bought some Nutella once. Knew there was a reason to keep the jar! Discovered I prefer peanut butter.
Tagging for get pushed, as the jar very nearly fills the frame, as per my challenge from
@dkbarnett
.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th February 2026 11:21am
Tags
food
,
jar
,
nutella
,
spread
,
fill the frame
,
edah26-02
,
get-pushed-705
Liz Milne
ace
I have tagged this one, Delwyn
@dkbarnett
though I think my cookies photo is a better response to your challenge.
February 5th, 2026
