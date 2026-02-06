Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1610
Wear Red Day
I have several red hats, and some red t-shirts, but I decided to pose in my Canada hat!
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7791
photos
55
followers
77
following
441% complete
View this month »
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
Latest from all albums
1608
1292
1293
2806
1609
2807
1294
1610
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th February 2026 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
red
,
canada
,
selfie
,
edah26-02
Mags
ace
Very patriotic. =)
February 6th, 2026
Liz Milne
ace
@marlboromaam
If you look closely, I have carried on the patriotic red and white with my red forehead and white hair! :)
February 6th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Perfect
February 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close