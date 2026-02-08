Previous
Potato Lovers Day by spanishliz
Photo 1612

Potato Lovers Day

That's me! I'll eat potatoes any way you want to serve them, and ask for more.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact