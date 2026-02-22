Sign up
Previous
Photo 1626
Thinking Day
I'm imagining this bird pacing in a circle, thinking about many things. (Where is she with the food? Why is it snowing again? Why am I here?)
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
1
1
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd February 2026 2:21pm
Tags
snow
,
tracks
,
winter
,
thinking
,
edah26-02
Mags
ace
Sweet little tracks!
February 22nd, 2026
