Previous
Photo 1627
Aviation Day
Here's another from last year's birthday treat visit to the museum near Picton in Prince Edward County.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th August 2025 2:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
museum
,
aircraft
,
airplane
,
aeroplane
,
wing
,
aviation
,
edah26-02
Mags
ace
Wonderful planes!
February 23rd, 2026
