Polar Bear Day by spanishliz
Photo 1631

Polar Bear Day

It's nearly ten years since I watched this chap swimming circuits in his (her?) pool at the Toronto Zoo. This is on the "out" leg, before the turn at the wall and glide home on his back.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Photo Details

