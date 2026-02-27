Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1631
Polar Bear Day
It's nearly ten years since I watched this chap swimming circuits in his (her?) pool at the Toronto Zoo. This is on the "out" leg, before the turn at the wall and glide home on his back.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7859
photos
55
followers
78
following
446% complete
View this month »
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
Latest from all albums
1629
2826
1313
1630
2827
1631
1314
2828
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
17th August 2016 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
zoo
,
polar bear
,
swim
,
toronto zoo
,
edah26-02
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close