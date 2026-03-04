Previous
Toy Soldier Day
Toy Soldier Day

Once upon a time I had a whole army of toy soldiers but they mostly were given away years ago. I think I still have one or two but I don’t know where they are, so Piper Angus Bear is representing them all.
