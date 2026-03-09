Previous
Napping Day by spanishliz
It’s what I feel like doing having done some grocery shopping. Luckily my neighbour spotted me leaving the store as he arrived to get dog food and offered me a ride home. I happily accepted.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Liz Milne

