Previous
Photo 1641
Napping Day
It’s what I feel like doing having done some grocery shopping. Luckily my neighbour spotted me leaving the store as he arrived to get dog food and offered me a ride home. I happily accepted.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Special Days and Anniversaries
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
9th March 2026 4:18pm
Tags
napping
,
selfie
,
edah26-03
