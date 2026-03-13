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Jewel Day by spanishliz
Photo 1645

Jewel Day

My friend Beatrice, whose hand this is, always wears lots of rings, pins and other jewellery. The theme is often cats, as with this ring.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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