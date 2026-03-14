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Pi(e) Day by spanishliz
Photo 1646

Pi(e) Day

Math not being my strong suit, I've gone for this type of pie! (Old photo of pie made by my friend for one of our outdoor coffee sessions.)
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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