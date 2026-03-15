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Previous
Photo 1647
Shoe the World Day
Some of these would help, wouldn't they?
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Special Days and Anniversaries
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th April 2025 2:06pm
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