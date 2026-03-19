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Previous
Photo 1651
Chocolate Caramel Day
Spotted in a “British” store in the mall.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th March 2026 2:18pm
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Tags
chocolate
,
food
,
candy
,
caramel
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edah26-03
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