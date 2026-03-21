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Previous
Photo 1653
World Down Syndrome Day
The idea is to 'celebrate the difference' by wearing odd socks. I've done this for several years now.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Special Days and Anniversaries
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st March 2026 11:29am
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edah26-03
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