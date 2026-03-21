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World Down Syndrome Day by spanishliz
Photo 1653

World Down Syndrome Day

The idea is to 'celebrate the difference' by wearing odd socks. I've done this for several years now.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Liz Milne

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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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