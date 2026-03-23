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Previous
Photo 1655
Puppy Day
Taffy isn't really a puppy any more, but he's little.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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7
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3
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2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th March 2026 9:06am
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puppy
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edah26-03
Corinne C
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So cute
March 23rd, 2026
Mags
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Aww! Taffy's little nose is taking in all the information of who was there before.
March 23rd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Once your puppy always your baby 🐕
March 23rd, 2026
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