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Puppy Day by spanishliz
Photo 1655

Puppy Day

Taffy isn't really a puppy any more, but he's little.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Corinne C ace
So cute
March 23rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! Taffy's little nose is taking in all the information of who was there before.
March 23rd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Once your puppy always your baby 🐕
March 23rd, 2026  
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