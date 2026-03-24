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Previous
Photo 1656
Chocolate Covered Raisins Day
I've only got naked raisins, but they might have been chocolate covered. I rather wish that they were.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th March 2026 1:25pm
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chocolate
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raisins
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edah26-03
Christine Sztukowski
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Chocolate covered is the most delicious way to eat a raisin
March 24th, 2026
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