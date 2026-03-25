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Little Red Wagon Day by spanishliz
Photo 1657

Little Red Wagon Day

This one had me stumped until I remembered that I had a copy of this grade one reader, with its red cover and train of little wagons.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Oh what a sweet reader for first graders.
March 26th, 2026  
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