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Previous
Photo 1657
Little Red Wagon Day
This one had me stumped until I remembered that I had a copy of this grade one reader, with its red cover and train of little wagons.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Liz Milne
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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th March 2026 6:53pm
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Mags
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Oh what a sweet reader for first graders.
March 26th, 2026
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