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Photo 1659
World Theatre Day
This is the Shakespeare Festival Theatre in Stratford, Ontario, taken a few years ago when I was in that city. I've seen a few plays there, but not since high school!
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
8th July 2012 12:29pm
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ontario
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stratford
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edah26-03
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