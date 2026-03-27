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World Theatre Day by spanishliz
Photo 1659

World Theatre Day

This is the Shakespeare Festival Theatre in Stratford, Ontario, taken a few years ago when I was in that city. I've seen a few plays there, but not since high school!
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Liz Milne

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@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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