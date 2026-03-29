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Piano Day by spanishliz
Photo 1661

Piano Day

It's actually an electric keyboard, which I should play more often than I do.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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