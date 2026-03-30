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Doctors’ Day by spanishliz
Photo 1662

Doctors’ Day

I used to have to go to Kingston to see the eye specialist, but a couple of years ago he set up an office here in Belleville. Much more convenient for my annual appointment.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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