Previous
Tartan Day by spanishliz
Photo 1669

Tartan Day

I suspect that these pyjamas aren't using an actual tartan, but the colours are pleasing anyway.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
457% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A very lovely plaid!
April 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact