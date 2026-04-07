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No Housework Day! by spanishliz
Photo 1670

No Housework Day!

Instead, I'll play with DIY filters - like this loosely knit sweater, that I'm actually wearing whilst taking the selfie.
The filters are for my get pushed challenge from northy @northy.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
How nice!
April 7th, 2026  
Liz Milne ace
@marlboromaam Thanks!

@northy Here’s another attempt.
April 7th, 2026  
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