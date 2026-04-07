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Previous
Photo 1670
No Housework Day!
Instead, I'll play with DIY filters - like this loosely knit sweater, that I'm actually wearing whilst taking the selfie.
The filters are for my get pushed challenge from northy
@northy
.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th April 2026 11:42am
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filter
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sweater
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selfie
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edah26-04
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get-pushed-714
Mags
ace
How nice!
April 7th, 2026
Liz Milne
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks!
@northy
Here’s another attempt.
April 7th, 2026
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@northy Here’s another attempt.