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Cheese Fondue Day by spanishliz
Photo 1674

Cheese Fondue Day

Not fondue, but definitely cheesy!
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely presented
April 11th, 2026  
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