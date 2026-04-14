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Dolphin Day by spanishliz
Photo 1677

Dolphin Day

I trot this dolphin fridge magnet every year for this day, but have taken a new photo using Photo Booth on my iPad on the light tunnel settings.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Mags ace
Sweet and very cool effect.
April 14th, 2026  
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