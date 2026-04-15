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World Art Day by spanishliz
Photo 1678

World Art Day

This was part of an outdoor exhibit at the Toronto Zoo several years ago.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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