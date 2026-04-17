Previous
Haiku Poetry Day by spanishliz
Photo 1680

Haiku Poetry Day

Took a photo, wrote a haiku, put them together in Collageable.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful and on its way
April 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact