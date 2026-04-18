International Monuments and Sites Day

I put together a collage of some "monuments and sites" using BeFunky. They are:
Brock's Monument, Queenston Heights, Ontario c.1964, Brownie Starmite?; War Memorial, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England, c.1985, Canon AE1; Great Storm of 1913 Memorial, Goderich, Ontario, Canada, 2015, Canon Eos Rebel; Railway Monument, Pittsburgh, PA, USA, c.1983, Canon Ftb or AE1; Ulster Tower, Somme, France, 1986, Canon AE1; little church near Mojacar, Spain, 2001, Canon AE1; Arc de Triomphe, Paris, France, c.1985, Canon AE1.