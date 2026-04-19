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Photo 1682
Bicycle Day
I knew this photo would come in handy when I took it a few weeks ago!
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Photo Details
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Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th March 2026 1:54pm
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bike
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bicycle
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edah26-04
Mags
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Nicely captured lineup!
April 19th, 2026
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