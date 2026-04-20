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Right to Read Day by spanishliz
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Right to Read Day

Nice low prices for books, as well as libraries and little libraries should make reading possible for lots of people, yes?
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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