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Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day by spanishliz
Photo 1684

Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day

This plush puppy (Churchill) is representing beautiful bulldogs today.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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