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English Muffin Day by spanishliz
Photo 1686

English Muffin Day

I just happened to buy some yesterday!

It's also St George's Day of course, so I shall eat a couple of these for lunch.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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