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World Penguin Day by spanishliz
Photo 1688

World Penguin Day

I do not share their desire for snow. We have had enough thank you.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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